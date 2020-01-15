Left Menu
Development News Edition

Denmark's foreign minister arrives on 2-day visit to India

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod arrived on a two-day visit to attend the Raisina Dialogue-- India's annual global conference on geopolitics and geo-economics -- here on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 03:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 03:38 IST
Denmark's foreign minister arrives on 2-day visit to India
Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod arrived in New Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod arrived on a two-day visit to attend the Raisina Dialogue-- India's annual global conference on geopolitics and geo-economics -- here on Wednesday. The visiting dignitary will be meeting with members of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and paying a courtesy call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today. He is also scheduled to meet Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the evening.

On Thursday, Kofod will address the Raisina Dialogue 2020 and meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over dinner. He will be completing his visit on Friday.

The flagship conference jointly organised by the MEA and the Observer Research Foundation has been India's contribution to global efforts to discover solutions, identify opportunities and provide stability in a century that has witnessed an eventful two decades. The three-day conclave will bring together 700 international participants, of which 40 per cent of the speakers will be women, emphasising India's commitment to gender equality.

Along with the participation of 12 foreign ministers, including the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, Australia, Maldives, South Africa, Estonia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, Latvia, Uzbekistan and the European Union, the National Security Adviser (NSA) of Afghanistan, the Deputy NSA of the United States and several other ministers of state will also present their ideas. The inaugural session of the mega-event that kicked off today was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Other visiting leaders will also share their views on important challenges facing the world related to globalisation, 2030 agenda, the role of technology in the modern world, climate change and counter-terrorism.

Over the course of two days thereafter (on January15-16), intensive deliberations will take place over 80 sessions around 5 thematic pillars - the nationalist impulses challenging global institutions and collective action, the debate on the global trading architecture, the role of technologies in determining political, economic and military power, the global development agenda and the state-individual relationship in the age of digital communities and cyberspace, according to a statement by the MEA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

TV18 Broadcast Q3 net profit up 40 pc at Rs 205 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-New Guatemalan president talks migration, security with U.S. before taking office

Guatemalas new president, Alejandro Giammattei, discussed how to curb illegal immigration and improve border security in a meeting with officials of the Trump administration before he was due to take office on Tuesday, as Washington pushes ...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Argentine duo help Tottenham past Boro in replay, Newcastle through

Tottenhams Hotspurs Argentine midfield duo Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela both scored as Jose Mourinhos side edged past Middlesbrough 2-1 in their FA Cup third-round replay on Tuesday. In eight-time winners Tottenhams first FA Cup tie at ...

'Game of Thrones' actors among Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' cast

Amazon.com Inc unveiled the first cast of actors for its highly anticipated The Lord of the Rings streaming television series on Tuesday, including two Game of Thrones veterans, and said production would begin in New Zealand next month. Amo...

Pistons G Rose fined $25K for throwing pen in stands

Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose was fined 25,000 by the NBA for tossing a pen into the stands, executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe announced Tuesday. Rose threw the pen across the court and into the stands w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020