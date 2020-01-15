EAM Jaishankar explains what he tells world on matters of Kashmir, CAA

In a conversation at Raisina Dialogue, S Jaishankar on Wednesday explained what he tells the world on matters like the Kashmir and Citizenship Act as India's External Affairs Minister. During a session at the Raisina dialogue 2020, ORF president Samir Saran asked Jaishankar" 'Since you took charge as Foreign Minister we had an interesting time in India, be it Kashmir issue, Citizenship Amendment Act, shutdown etc. What do you tell the world when you go out? You must be asked about these issues."

Responding to this Jaishankar said: "...the world has common challenge. Terrorism, separatism, and migration are a common challenge. Don't think these problems are unique to India. This is a national variant of what are challenges in many parts of the world." Explaining his position and vision on the issues, he said, "Are we going to just inherit problems, multiply them and pass it on or are we going to deal with at least some of the inherited problems and probably leave the people who come after us better off, when we came to power. That is an issue". (ANI)

