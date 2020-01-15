Left Menu
Too early to say Libya ceasefire has collapsed - Turkish defence minister

Too early to say Libya ceasefire has collapsed - Turkish defence minister
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday it was too early to say that a ceasefire in Libya had collapsed after Khalifa Haftar, commander of eastern Libyan forces, failed to sign a binding truce at talks this week.

Turkey, which supports the internationally recognized government in Tripoli which is opposed to Haftar, has sent a training and cooperation team which is now active in Libya, Akar told reporters at a briefing in Ankara.

