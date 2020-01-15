Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany raids offices, homes of suspected China spies

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 16:27 IST
Germany raids offices, homes of suspected China spies
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Police have raided homes and offices in Brussels and across Germany in a case involving three people suspected of spying for China, prosecutors said on Wednesday. Der Spiegel magazine, which first reported the raids, said one of the three suspects was a German national who until 2017 had worked as a senior diplomat for the European Union's foreign service, including multiple stints as an EU ambassador.

The case is the first in recent years involving concrete allegations of spying by China against Germany and the EU. It comes amid growing concern across Europe and the broader West at China's ramping up of its worldwide spying activity as it builds political influence to match its economic weight. Germany and other European countries are under pressure from Washington to exclude China's state-owned telecoms equipment maker Huawei from tenders to build fifth-generation mobile telephony networks.

"I can confirm that we are carrying out an investigation into intelligence agent activity," said Markus Schmitt, spokesman for German federal prosecutors. None of the suspects had been arrested, he said. Raids were conducted in Brussels, Berlin and the two southern states of Baden-Wuerttemberg and Bavaria, the main centers for Germany's advanced manufacturing industries.

Der Spiegel reported that the former diplomat had held a string of senior posts in the EU's foreign service. On leaving the EU civil service he had set up as a lobbyist, the magazine reported. He is also believed to have visited China in the company of his handling officer. Prosecutors declined to confirm the identity or professions of the three suspects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Germany investigates three over 'spying for China'

German prosecutors on Wednesday said they were investigating three people who allegedly spied for China, with media reporting that a German former EU diplomat was among the suspects. We can confirm an investigation into suspected espionage ...

Flamingos, humans can co-exist: Maha CM on Trans Harbour Link

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday sought to assuage green activists concerns over the environmental impact of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link MTHL on migratory flamingos, saying humans and the birds have found a way to ...

UPDATE 1-Putin proposes power shift to parliament and PM, in possible hint on own future

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed giving parliament the power to choose Russias prime minister and other key positions, a major change to the Russian constitution that may offer a hint about his own future. Putins comments are ...

Fitter Shubhankar aims for consistency as he goes back to old caddie for new season

Feeling confident that his game is in good space, Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma has brought back his old caddie, Vicky Sharma, as he aims to compete at the Tokyo Olympics later this year. Shubhankar is starting his new season at the Abu D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020