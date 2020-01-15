Left Menu
Development News Edition

1984 riots: SC grants 4-week parole to ex-Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 18:03 IST
1984 riots: SC grants 4-week parole to ex-Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar

The Supreme Court Wednesday granted 4-week parole to former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar, convicted and sentenced to life in one of the 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases along with former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, for attending last rites of his deceased father. Khokhar's life sentence was upheld by the Delhi High Court in 2018, while it had reversed the acquittal of Kumar by the trial court in 2013, in a case related to the killings of five Sikhs in the Raj Nagar Part-I area in Palam Colony in southwest Delhi on November 1-2, 1984, and burning down of a gurdwara in Raj Nagar Part-II.

The anti-Sikh riots had broken out after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984 by her two Sikh bodyguards. A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant directed that appellant (Balwan Khokhar) be released from jail on parole to attend the last rites of his deceased father.

"In the circumstances of the case, we consider it appropriate to grant parole to the appellant. Accordingly, we direct that appellant Balwan Khokhar be released on parole for a period of four weeks from today to the satisfaction of the Trial Court," the bench said. At the outset, counsel appearing for Khokhar said that his client be released from jail to attend the last rites of his deceased father for four weeks.

The bench said he can be release on parole but not on bail for a period of four weeks for attending the last rites. Senior advocate Dushyant Dave and H S Phoolka, appearing for a complainant in the case, said that top court has listed the bail plea of Sajjan Kumar in summer vacation and the application of Khokhar for bail, should not be entertained.

However, the bench said that in the circumstances (of his father's demise), there should not be any objection on Khokhar's application. It disposed of the plea of Khokhar, with the direction of parole.

The high court, in its verdict of December 17, 2018, had also upheld the conviction and varying sentences awarded by the trial court to the other five -- Khokhar, retired naval officer Captain Bhagmal, Girdhari Lal and former MLAs Mahender Yadav and Kishan Khokhar. It had also convicted them for criminal conspiracy to burn down residences of Sikh families and a gurdwara in the area during the riots.

The trial court in 2013 had awarded life term to Balwan Khokhar, Bhagmal and Lal, and a three-year jail term to Yadav and Kishan Khokhar. Following the high court verdict, life term of Balwan Khokhar, Bhagmal and Lal has been upheld and the sentence of Yadav and Kishan Khokar has been enhanced to 10 years in jail.

The high court, in its judgement, had said that the riots were a "crime against humanity" perpetrated by those who enjoyed "political patronage" and aided by an "indifferent" law enforcement agency. The top court on November 6, last year had directed that Kumar be examined by a panel of AIIMS doctors, after he sought urgent listing of his bail plea on health grounds.

The top court had refused to urgently hear Kumar's bail plea and said that it would hear the bail application in the summer vacation. The former Congress leader had then claimed to have lost eight to 10 kg weight in the 11 months he has spent in jail and said that he has been suffering from various other ailments.

On August 5, last year, the top court had said it would hear Kumar's bail plea in May 2020 as it was not an "ordinary case" and required detailed hearing before any order is passed. Kumar resigned from the Congress after he was convicted by the high court.

Kumar has also challenged in the apex court the Delhi High Court's verdict of December 17 last year that awarded him life imprisonment for the "remainder of his natural life" in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The high court had convicted him for the offences of criminal conspiracy and abetment in commission of crimes of murder, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of communal harmony and defiling and destruction of a gurdwara.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Marijuana use may impair driving even when the high wears off

Recreational marijuana use can impair the driving ability of people even when they are sober, according to a study. The study, published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence, also linked the earlier onset of marijuana use -- under age...

Trauma care not given much importance in India: MoRTH Secretary

Mr. I K Pandey, DG RD and Special Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Govt of India, today said that the government is in the process of providing first-aid centers at all toll plazas as well as extending it to highways. Thi...

'People will show papers if PM gives birth docus of parents'

In the backdrop of growing protests against the likely National Register of Citizens NRC, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Wednesday said people will furnish relevant documents if Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows birth certificate...

Qatar Airways to continue to fly to Iran as airspace ban limits options

Qatar Airways will continue to fly to Iran and has not lost any bookings during a recent spike in Middle East tensions, Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker said on Wednesday.A number of flights to Tehran were canceled last week after the crash o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020