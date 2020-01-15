Left Menu
Development News Edition

We're recommending Davinder Singh's sacking to govt: J-K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said it is recommending to the central government that the Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh, who was arrested while travelling with two Hizbul terrorists, should be sacked.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 18:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 18:33 IST
We're recommending Davinder Singh's sacking to govt: J-K DGP
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh. . Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said it is recommending to the central government that the Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh, who was arrested while travelling with two Hizbul terrorists, should be sacked. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said while speaking at a press conference said that Davinder Singh has now been suspended from his duties.

"He has been suspended, we are recommending his sacking to the government. Cannot share right now what has been revealed during the interrogation," Jammu and Kashmir DGP said. As per the sources, National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director-General earlier in the day met Union Home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla pertaining to an investigation of a case related to Deputy SP Davinder Singh, who was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir police while he was travelling with two Hizbul terrorists.

The investigation of the case has been handed over to NIA, sources claimed. The sources further said that a team headed by IG level officer will go to Jammu and Kashmir for the investigation soon.

The probe team will investigate Davinder's link with the terrorists. The NIA will also register a case after seeking details from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the source further added. Jammu and Kashmir police intercepted a vehicle on Sunday and arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Davinder Singh along with two top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists while they were travelling together. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Sudan reopens airspace after revolt quelled

Sudan has reopened its airspace after putting down an armed revolt by former security agents linked to toppled ruler Omar al-Bashir, the head of the sovereign council that runs the country said on Wednesday.The army said two soldiers were k...

Art Institute declares 2-day shutdown after graffiti

Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology here has decided to remain shut for two days after a group of BJP workers wiped out graffiti on its outer walls, claiming it was anti-Modi and allegedly warned them against any anti CAA agitat...

Russian government resigns after Putin announces reforms

Moscow, Jan 15 AFP Russias government resigned in a shock announcement on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin proposed a series of constitutional reforms. In a televised meeting with the Russian president, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvede...

PACL case: Sebi introduces facility to view status of claim applications, rectify errors

Sebi on Wednesday introduced a facility for investors of PACL Ltd, having claims of up to Rs 5,000, to view status of their applications and rectify errors in the form, so that the markets regulator can initiate the process of refund for su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020