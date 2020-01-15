We're recommending Davinder Singh's sacking to govt: J-K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said it is recommending to the central government that the Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh, who was arrested while travelling with two Hizbul terrorists, should be sacked. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said while speaking at a press conference said that Davinder Singh has now been suspended from his duties.

"He has been suspended, we are recommending his sacking to the government. Cannot share right now what has been revealed during the interrogation," Jammu and Kashmir DGP said. As per the sources, National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director-General earlier in the day met Union Home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla pertaining to an investigation of a case related to Deputy SP Davinder Singh, who was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir police while he was travelling with two Hizbul terrorists.

The investigation of the case has been handed over to NIA, sources claimed. The sources further said that a team headed by IG level officer will go to Jammu and Kashmir for the investigation soon.

The probe team will investigate Davinder's link with the terrorists. The NIA will also register a case after seeking details from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the source further added. Jammu and Kashmir police intercepted a vehicle on Sunday and arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Davinder Singh along with two top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists while they were travelling together. (ANI)

