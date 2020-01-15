Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia's parliament to consider new PM's candidacy on Thursday - RIA

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 22:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 22:16 IST
Russia's parliament to consider new PM's candidacy on Thursday - RIA

Russia's lower house of parliament said on Wednesday it would decide on whether to approve Mikhail Mishustin, the head of the Federal Tax Service, as Russia's new prime minister on Thursday, the RIA news agency reported.

Putin submitted Mishustin's candidacy to the parliament for approval after Russia's government resigned unexpectedly earlier on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Macron said he had raised concerns with Japan over Ghosn's detention

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said he had previously spoken to Japans prime minister about the conditions former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was being detained under. I told Prime Minister Shinzo Abe several times that the cond...

UPDATE 4-Putin unveils shake-up that could extend his influence as cabinet quits

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed constitutional changes on Wednesday that would give him leeway to extend his grip on power after leaving the presidency, and picked a new prime minister after Dmitry Medvedev and his cabinet resigne...

U.S. judge blocks Trump order requiring local officials' consent to accept refugees

A U.S. federal judge ruled on Wednesday to block an executive order by President Donald Trump that only allows refugees to be resettled if state and local officials agree to accept them.In November, a coalition of refugee resettlement group...

UPDATE 4-UN official blames politicians for "dangerous chaos" in Lebanon

Lebanese politicians are to blame for the countrys economic collapse, a senior U.N. official said on Wednesday, rebuking a ruling elite that has failed to draw up a rescue plan for a country hit by more violent protests.With banks tightly l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020