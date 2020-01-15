Russia's parliament to consider new PM's candidacy on Thursday - RIA

Russia's lower house of parliament said on Wednesday it would decide on whether to approve Mikhail Mishustin, the head of the Federal Tax Service, as Russia's new prime minister on Thursday, the RIA news agency reported.

Putin submitted Mishustin's candidacy to the parliament for approval after Russia's government resigned unexpectedly earlier on Wednesday.

