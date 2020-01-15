Left Menu
Army shares video of rescue ops of civilian trapped under snow in Kashmir

The Indian Army on Wednesday shared a video of the rescue operation of civilian trapped under the snow.

The Indian Army on Wednesday shared a video of the rescue operation of civilian trapped under the snow. The Chinar Corps tweeted the video and wrote, "HumsayaHainHum. Jawans dig at frantic pace in search of Tariq Iqbal. Excited when he is found. Relieved when he has a pulse. Rejoice when he responds. Today Tariq walked back home from the hospital. Wishing Tariq all the happiness."

Iqbal and Khan of Lacchipura were hit by a snow slide. Alert and quick action by nearest Army Post ensured the recovery of both. Tariq was rescued after a search of 20 minutes, stabilised and evacuated to Baramulla, the Chinar Corps said in another tweet shared earlier in the day. On January 14, the Indian Army extricated two civilians Tariq Iqbal and Zahoor Ahmed Khan, residents of Lacchipura after they were hit by a snow slide. They were provided medical aid and evacuated to hospital for specialised medical care. (ANI)

