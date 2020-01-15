Left Menu
Court grants bail to Bhim Army chief, asks him to not hold 'dharna' in Delhi till Feb 16

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was on Wednesday granted bail by a Delhi court in connection with the Daryaganj violence case.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was on Wednesday granted bail by a Delhi court in connection with the Daryaganj violence case. However, the court has ordered him not to hold any 'dharna' in Delhi till February 16.

As the Delhi assembly elections are pending, so he will not visit Delhi for four weeks, the court observed. As of now, Azad will stay in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, his permanent address. In total, there were 16 accused in this case out of which 15 were granted bail earlier by the same court.

Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau granted bail with a personal bail bond of Rs 25,000 with two surities. The court further ordered that after release, Azad may be permitted to visit Jama Masjid, Jor Bagh, and Guru Ravidas temple to pay his obeisance.

In this regard, the court also clarified that he is free to visit these places within 24 hours after his release and it shall be ensured that thereafter he is escorted to Saharanpur. It further stated that in case the accused are found to be violating any of the condition the same shall be granted for the cancellation of bail.

The court has directed Azad to be present before Saharanpur SHO every Saturday for four weeks. He will also intimate the police if he changes his residence. If he comes to Delhi for medical treatment, before that he must take permission from the SHO and the DCP, Crime Branch. During the proceeding today, the court asked Azad's counsel to read out the worst (most incriminating) posts made by him over social media. Advocate Mehmood Pracha, representing Azad, then read out a few posts by Azad.

On Wednesday, the court pulled up the Delhi Police for failing to show any evidence against Azad. Azad was arrested on December 21 last year after he led a march from the Jama Masjid against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. He was sent to the judicial custody till January 18 at the Tihar jail.

The Bhim Army chief was charged with rioting, unlawful assembly and inciting the mob to indulge in violence after vandalism in Delhi's Daryaganj area. (ANI)

