Three killed in car accident in Kannauj, UP

Three persons, including two women, lost their lives in an accident that took place on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Kannauj, police said on Thursday. The car, in which the three persons were travelling, hit the divider near Faguha Bhattha in Tirwa police station.

Police are trying to identify the deceased. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

