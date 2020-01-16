Court directs Tihar authorities to file report on status of scheduled execution of Nirbhaya convicts

A Delhi court Thursday directed Tihar jail authorities to file a proper report by Friday about the status of scheduled execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora passed the directions after jail authorities informed that they have written to the Delhi government on the issue of scheduled execution on January 22 in view of pending remedies of the accused.

