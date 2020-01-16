Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report on alleged Chinese corruption in Maldives due by June - minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Malé
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 18:08 IST
Report on alleged Chinese corruption in Maldives due by June - minister
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A report on alleged Chinese corruption in the Maldives will be completed by June, the Maldives' Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid said on Thursday, as the current government investigates a surge of investments by China in recent years.

The tropical archipelago grew closer to Beijing under the rule of the former president, Abdulla Yameen, with China funding an airport, bridge, and social housing as part of its Belt and Road Initiative. Critics of Yameen, who was voted out in 2018 after five years in office, say government contracts were awarded at inflated prices, and that the spending threatened to sink the islands' tiny economy.

Incumbent President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih announced a commission in November 2018 to look into deals made during Yameen's rule. It will reveal its findings in the first half of this year, Shahid told Reuters during an interview in New Delhi. "In Beijing, I found a willingness to engage with the current government," Shahid said regarding the deals made by Yameen. "The irresponsible borrowing of the previous government is being looked at."

"But China will remain a friend." The Maldives is now attempting to balance its relations with traditional ally India as well as China, which holds a huge influence in the island nation.

Mohamed Nasheed, president of Solih's ruling Maldivian Democratic Party and a former leader of the country, told Reuters in November 2018 that the Maldives would pull out of what he termed a one-sided free trade agreement between Male and Beijing. But Shahid said on Thursday the government may now not be able to back out of the deal.

"We have very clearly said as members of parliament, that the process was flawed," Shahid said. "It is a thousand-page document and the process (of the free-trade deal passing through parliament) took something like five minutes." "But now we are in government, and we also have to honor the sovereign decision of a government that has taken place, but it would be unfair for us to decide without examining the contents of the agreement."

China has consistently said its projects in the Maldives are aimed at developing its economy, and that contracts were awarded fairly. Yameen, who was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison for money laundering in November, denies corruption in his deals with China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Philippine grandma sews face masks for Taal volcano evacuees

When demand and prices of face masks shot up after a small yet destructive volcano south of the Philippine capital suddenly spewed volcanic ash, a 61-year-old seamstress sprang into action to help her neighbours.Rosalina Mantuano, a seamstr...

UK seeks to confiscate convicted Nigerian politician's loot

A British prosecutor launched a fresh attempt on Thursday to confiscate tens of millions of pounds stolen from an oil-producing state in Nigeria by its former governor, who was convicted of laundering his loot in Britain. James Ibori, who w...

Sweden suffers surge in bomb attacks as gang violence rises

A surge in drug-linked gang-violence in Sweden led to a 60 increase in bomb blasts in 2019, government statistics showed on Thursday, as police work to rid the streets of explosives and guns with more officers on patrol. Sweden has been hit...

Maha: 10.78 pc rise in crime against women in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai police on Thursday said there has been a 10.78 per cent increase in crimes against women and a 11.93 per cent rise in economic offences in 2019. The annual report released by the Navi Mumbai police also indicates a staggeri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020