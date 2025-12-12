Intel's Use of Chinese Tools Spurs National Security Concerns

Intel's recent testing of chipmaking tools from ACM Research, a company deeply connected with China, has sparked significant national security concerns in the United States. According to confidential sources, the evaluation of these tools aims at their potential inclusion in Intel's upcoming advanced chipmaking process, 14A, scheduled for deployment in 2027.

ACM, based in Fremont, California, with significant operations in Shanghai and South Korea, faced U.S. sanctions due to alleged ties with China's military initiatives. Despite the geopolitical tensions and lawful restrictions, Intel has contemplated integrating these tools, stirring fears about potential leaks of sensitive technological knowledge to China and endangering national security.

While ACM denies these allegations and asserts robust measures to protect client information, the concerns over economic competition and militaristic technology utilization remain high. Discussions on policy revisions continue, reflecting the growing rivalry between U.S. and Chinese technological industries as China expands its semiconductor manufacturing capabilities globally.

