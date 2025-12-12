Left Menu

Intel's Use of Chinese Tools Spurs National Security Concerns

Intel's testing of chipmaking tools from ACM Research, linked to China, raises national security concerns in the U.S. ACM tools are being evaluated for Intel's future chipmaking process despite U.S. sanctions. Lawmakers worry about technology transfer and national security implications amid China's growing global semiconductor influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:18 IST
Intel's Use of Chinese Tools Spurs National Security Concerns

Intel's recent testing of chipmaking tools from ACM Research, a company deeply connected with China, has sparked significant national security concerns in the United States. According to confidential sources, the evaluation of these tools aims at their potential inclusion in Intel's upcoming advanced chipmaking process, 14A, scheduled for deployment in 2027.

ACM, based in Fremont, California, with significant operations in Shanghai and South Korea, faced U.S. sanctions due to alleged ties with China's military initiatives. Despite the geopolitical tensions and lawful restrictions, Intel has contemplated integrating these tools, stirring fears about potential leaks of sensitive technological knowledge to China and endangering national security.

While ACM denies these allegations and asserts robust measures to protect client information, the concerns over economic competition and militaristic technology utilization remain high. Discussions on policy revisions continue, reflecting the growing rivalry between U.S. and Chinese technological industries as China expands its semiconductor manufacturing capabilities globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025