Left Menu

EU Imposes New Tariff on Low-Value Chinese E-Commerce Imports

The European Union is implementing a 3-euro customs duty on low-value parcels to curb the influx of cheap Chinese goods. This measure, effective from July 1, 2026, targets e-commerce giants like Shein and Temu, aiming to level the playing field for EU retailers and address environmental and safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:29 IST
EU Imposes New Tariff on Low-Value Chinese E-Commerce Imports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union finance ministers have announced a decision to enforce a 3-euro customs duty on low-value parcels entering the bloc. This is part of an initiative to address the increasing influx of inexpensive Chinese e-commerce products, particularly from platforms like Shein and Temu.

The new duty will be applicable from July 1, 2026, for each item type, and is an interim measure until a long-term solution replaces the current 'de minimis' duties exemption on items priced below 150 euros. This move aims to eliminate unfair competition, mitigate consumer health risks, and address environmental concerns posed by duty-free parcels.

Irish lawmaker Barry Andrews, who initially advocated for a higher levy, asserted the necessity of this measure, emphasizing the need to regulate import volumes from China, which account for over 90% of low-value packages entering the EU. European retailers have largely supported this duty, considering it a step towards fairer market practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025