Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lalu records statement in CBI court in fifth fodder scam case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 19:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 19:20 IST
Lalu records statement in CBI court in fifth fodder scam case

Jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad appeared before a special CBI court here on Thursday and recorded his statement in connection with a case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda Treasury when he was the Bihar chief minister in the 1990s. Prasad's advocate Prabhat Kumar said his client will produce witnesses and other pieces of evidence in the court on January 20.

This is the fifth and last fodder scam case against the RJD president in Ranchi. There is a sixth case against him in Bhagalpur in his native state Bihar relateed to the multi-crore fodder scam.

Accompanied by close aide and senior RJD leader Bhola Yadav, Prasad entered the courtroom around 11 am and left around 2 pm. The RJD supremo, who wore a blue half-sleeved sweater, shawl and woollen cap, appeared unperturbed when he returned after recording his statement.

An ailing 71-year-old Prasad, who is lodged in the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), was taken to the special CBI court, about four km away, under heavy security. An ambulance followed the vehicle he was travelling to the court.

Though the court's corridor was packed, no media person was allowed inside the courtroom during the trial. According to the CBI advocate, Prasad was asked 34 questions in the court and the former Bihar chief minister answered many of them in negative.

When he was asked whether he knew that the scam money would be utilised for hospitality and purchase of air tickets for political leaders and officials, Prasad said he did not know about it, adding "Why should I take air ticket when I was the chief minister?." He replied in the affirmative when the judge asked whether he heard what the witnesses had said in the court. Agreeing that he was the chief minister and had the finance portfolio with him between 1990 and 1997 in the united Bihar, Prasad, however, denied when asked that he had assisted AHD officials and others in fraudulently withdrawing Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda Treasury.

He said said he had issued proper instructions when told why he had not initiated any action when the case was registered by the vigilance bureau. Prasad also contended that he had given proper instruction when the then Deputy Accountant General had informed the state government about illegal transport of cattle in cars, scooters, tempos and jeeps.

To another query why he did not recommend a CBI probe when the then Bihar Animal Husbandry minister gave a detailed note on it, Prasad said his secretary told him that the then CBI director refused to take such case. The RJD chief has been convicted in the previous four fodder scam cases and has been ordered prison sentences ranging between three and a half years and 14 years by different special CBI courts.

The Doranda Treasury case RC/47 has 575 witnesses and 111 accused, a CBI official said adding the investigating agency has filed charge sheets against 170 people. Prasad has been in Ranchi jail since December 2017..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

MoS for HRD tells students not to take pressure of exam and enjoy childhood

Minister of State for Human Resource Development HRD, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology concluded his five-day tour of Assam, Tripura, West Bengal, and Odisha with a visit to the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya JNV Cuttac...

Sebi fines Rs 9 lakh on Zee Group for shareholding disclosure lapses

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday imposed a fine totalling Rs 9 lakh on Zee Media Corporation and its promoter entity 25FPS Media for shareholding disclosure lapses. The regulator has levied a fine of Rs 6 lakh on 25FPS Media Private Limit...

Iran expects India to source its oil, devise new barter trade: Iranian minister

Mumbai, Jan 16 PTI&#160;Amid mounting tensions between the US and Iran,&#160;Iranian foreign affairs minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday said India will not find a stable and reliable energy partner other than Iran. He said losing Ira...

USMCA is next target, says Trump after deal with China

A day after signing the much awaited the US-China Trade Agreement, Donald Trump has fixed his new target to ink the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement. One of the greatest trade deals ever made Also good for China and our long term relationship. 25...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020