Caretaker finance minister says Lebanon on brink of forming new gov't

Caretaker finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Thursday Lebanon was on the "brink" of forming a new government.

He said the new cabinet would comprise 18 specialist ministers. Lebanon has been without a government since Saad al-Hariri resigned as prime minister on Oct. 29 in the face of sweeping protests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.