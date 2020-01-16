Caretaker finance minister says Lebanon on brink of forming new gov't
Caretaker finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Thursday Lebanon was on the "brink" of forming a new government.
He said the new cabinet would comprise 18 specialist ministers. Lebanon has been without a government since Saad al-Hariri resigned as prime minister on Oct. 29 in the face of sweeping protests.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
