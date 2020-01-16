Netaji's birth anniversary should be observed as Patriots Day: Chandra Kumar Bose

BJP leader Chandra Kumar Bose on Thursday said that January 23, which is the birth anniversary of Indian nationalist Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, should be observed as 'Patriots Day', or 'Desh Prem Diwas'. Chandra Kumar Bose, who is a descendant of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, said that the battle for India's freedom started with the Sepoy Uprising in 1857 and the final assault against British imperialism was carried out by Azad Hind Fauj.

"Many revolutionaries sacrificed their lives by going through the gallows. However, the final onslaught on British imperialism was the battle of Azad Hind Fauj under the leadership of Netaji. The subsequent Indian National Army (INA) trials held at Red Fort in 1946 destroyed the alliance of British Forces and the British High Command, due to which they relinquished India," he said. He said there has been a long demand for January 23 to be declared Patriots Day or 'Desh Prem Diwas' in memory of Netaji, who was addressed as 'Patriot of Patriots' by Mahatma Gandhi.

"As we celebrated the 150th anniversary of Gandhi, it would be befitting that we celebrate January 23, 2020, as Patriots Day. We have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that it must be done and we are absolutely sure that the NDA government would allow it," he said. Bose said the Prime Minister has been giving honour to heroes who have been neglected over the years. (ANI)

