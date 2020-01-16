MHA receives mercy petition of Nirbhaya convict
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday received a mercy petition of Nirbhaya gang-rape convict Mukesh Singh after it was rejected by the Delhi government.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday received a mercy petition of Nirbhaya gang-rape convict Mukesh Singh after it was rejected by the Delhi government. According to MHA sources, the consideration of the plea is under process.
The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Thursday rejected the mercy plea of Mukesh. Thereafter, the plea was then forwarded to Lieutenant Governor, who sent it to Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
All four convicts were sentenced to death for raping a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in the national capital on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012. The victim, who was later given the name Nirbhaya, had succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Singapore where she had been airlifted for medical treatment. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ministry of Home Affairs
- MHA
- Delhi
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Singapore
ALSO READ
MHA re-organises work allocation, two divisions merged
MHA designate Addl. Secy (JKL) to deal with Ayodhya-related matters, court judgments
Nirmohi Akhara chief lauds MHA for designating senior official on Ayodhya issue
Rugby-Scrumhalf Webb eligible to play for Wales in Six Nations
MHA considering other states'-like domicile rights for J-K