Taiwan reports post-election sailing of U.S. warship through Taiwan Strait

A U.S. warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday, the island's defence ministry said on Friday, less than a week after Taiwan held elections.

The ship sailed in a northerly direction through the sensitive waterway and Taiwan's armed forces monitored it throughout, though nothing abnormal was seen, the ministry said in a brief statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.