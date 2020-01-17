SC seeks Centre's reply on PIL for converting public transport, govt vehicles into electric ones

The Supreme Court on Friday sought response of the Centre on a PIL seeking implementation of its policy on gradually converting all public transport and government vehicles to electric vehicles to curb air pollution and carbon emission. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde took note of the plea filed by NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation alleging that the government has not done enough in pursuance of its own policy of converting public transport and government vehicles into electric vehicles.

The bench, which also comprised justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, issued notice to the union Ministry of Road Transport and sought its reply within four weeks. Lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the NGO, said the scheme was formulated to curb air pollution and restrict carbon emission which has been creating the problem of global warming.

He also said that infrastructure facilities for proper charging batteries of electric vehicles also needed to be developed. In March last year, the apex court had directed the Centre to apprise it about steps taken so far for implementation of the scheme.

The bench has now posted the PIL for hearing after four weeks.

