SC refuses to entertain plea on MPs attendance in Parliament

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition regarding the issue of MPs not attending the Parliament and asked the petitioner to approach the Speaker.

The court gives liberty to petitioner Anil Dutt Sharma to withdraw the plea and make a representation before the Speaker. (ANI)

