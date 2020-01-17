Anti-CAA protest: Court grants anticipatory bail to man accused of instigating violence in Seemapuri

A Delhi court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to a man, who, according to police, allegedly instigated a crowd to throw stones at police personnel during a protest against the amended citizenship law in east Delhi's Seemapuri area last month. Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra granted the relief to Haji Chand, a social worker, on a bail bond of Rs 20,000 and one surety of like amount.

The judge also asked him to join the investigation as and when required by police. Chand has been directed by the court not to indulge in any activity that could disturb peace. During the hearing, the investigating officer told the court that Chand had allegedly instigated the crowd at Seemapuri to throw stones at police during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 20.

When the court asked if there was any evidence to substantiate the allegations, police said they do not have any CCTV footage or video clips to show that Chand instigated the crowd. Advocates Zakir Raza and Abdul Gaffar, appearing for Chand, told the court that he has been falsely implicated and he is a member of a peace committee of the locality.

They also submitted photographs to the court showing Chand attending programmes with the Seemapuri station house officer and other police officials. The additional public prosecutor appearing for the police, told the court that the photographs were not of the day of the incident.

The counsel also submitted a video clip which showed Chand, along with other protesters, giving roses to police officials. Gaffar said December 20, there were two protests being organised in Seemapuri against the Act, and Chand was not a member of the crowd that had became violent.

The court had earlier granted anticipatory bail to Haji Tahir who, according to police, had also instigated the crowd to throw stones at police officials. Tahir along with Chand, Haji Mehraj, Shafiq, Ibrat and Majid had led the protest and raised slogans against the citizenship law, the FIR said.

The police had said in the FIR that despite telling them repeatedly not to hold a protest march, they had led the march of around 1000 to 1500 protestors at Seemapuri on December 20. The competent authority had not given permission for the march and despite announcements to call off the protest, they continued to raise slogans against the citizenship law, the FIR stated.

The police told the crowd that it was an unlawful assembly and asked them to disperse, the FIR said. It further alleged that when police tried to stop them from marching forward, the protestors started pelting stones targeting them and a public bus which was passing from there.

Several police officials were injured and the additional DCP of Shahdara district had to fire in the air to control the violent crowd, the FIR claimed. December 20, stone-pelting and incidents of violence were reported from Daryaganj in Old Delhi and Seemapuri during protests against the CAA.

Fourteen people, who were arrested in connection with the case, have been granted bail by the court.

