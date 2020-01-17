Nirbhaya case: Convict moves SC against HC's order rejecting his juvenility claim

One of the death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case moved the Supreme Court on Friday challenging the Delhi High Court's order dismissing his claim of being a juvenile at the time of the offence in December 2012.

Convict Pawan Kumar Gupta has challenged the high court's December 19 order by which it had also deprecated the conduct of his advocate for filing forged documents and not appearing in the court.

