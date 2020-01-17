Left Menu
Development News Edition

8 people arrested for attempting to rob house in UP

Police have arrested eight people for attempting to loot a house in the city colony area here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 21:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 21:14 IST
8 people arrested for attempting to rob house in UP
SP City Moradabad Amit Kumar Anand speaking to media persons on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Police have arrested eight people for attempting to loot a house in the city colony area here. Upon interrogation, it was found that the three women, who were among the arrested accused, in the incident, were also involved in extortion incident of a man from Uttarkhand.

Speaking to media, SP City Moradabad, Amit Kumar Anand said, "We received a complaint regarding a robbery attempt in a house in city colony area. Based on the CCTV footage, we found some people entering the house to commit a loot on January 9." "The maid of the house and her two sisters planned to commit robbery in the house on January 9. They also involved five others in this act. All of them have been arrested now," he said.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that the three women were also involved in an incident of extortion from a man whom they have blackmailed by doing a love affair with him," Anand further said. Further investigation is underway in both incidents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad moves Delhi court seeking modification of bail conditions

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who has been accused of inciting people during an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid here on December 20, Friday moved court seeking modification of the conditions imposed on him by a Delhi court while gran...

Australia raises with Iran imprisoned Australian academic

Canberra Australia, Jan 17 AP Australias foreign minister said on Friday she had raised with her Iranian counterpart the fate of an imprisoned Australian-British academic, who has gone on hunger strikes and urged the Australian government t...

Over 3k cops to be deployed for Sunday's Mumbai Marathon

Over 3,000 police personnel will be deployed for the Tata Mumbai Marathon to be held on January 19, an official said on Friday. The posse would include local units, reserve force, special branch personnel, BDDS and anti-sabotage teams, he ...

Colombia protests to intensify this year, union leader says

Protests against the social and economic policies of Colombian President Ivan Duque will restart with more intensity this year, a top union leader said.Marchers in the Andean country held mass demonstrations in November and December last ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020