U.S.'s representative on Iran: Tehran's threats will isolate it more
Threats made by Iran will only further isolate the country, the U.S. Department of State special representative to Iran said on Friday after Tehran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said its fight could move beyond its borders.
The State Department's representative, Brian Hook, also told reporters in a briefing that the United States was sanctioning an IRGC brigadier general in the latest U.S. action against Iran.
