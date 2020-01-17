Left Menu
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad moves Delhi court seeking modification of bail conditions

  PTI
  New Delhi
  17-01-2020
  • Created: 17-01-2020 22:15 IST
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who has been accused of inciting people during an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid here on December 20, Friday moved court seeking modification of the conditions imposed on him by a Delhi court while granting him bail in the case. The court on Wednesday had restrained Azad from visiting Delhi for four weeks and directed him not to hold any dharna till the elections in the national capital and said that "the nation cannot be exposed to anarchy".

The plea, filed by advocates Mehmood Pracha and O P Bharti, said Azad was not a criminal and claimed imposing such conditions were wrong and undemocratic. The court will hear the matter on Saturday.

It had earlier also said that before going to Saharanpur if Azad wants to go anywhere, including Jama Masjid, in Delhi, police will escort him there. Special circumstances call for special conditions, the judge had said.

During pronouncement of the verdict, Azad's lawyer had said the Bhim Army chief faces threat in Uttar Pradesh. Azad's outfit had called for a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 20, without police permission.

Other 15 people arrested in the case were granted bail by the court on January 9.

