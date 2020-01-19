Britain's Harry and Meghan will no longer be working members of royal family - palace

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain's royal family and they will not use their "royal highness" titles, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.

"Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be many loved members of my family," Queen Elizabeth said in a statement, referring to the couple's son.

Harry and Meghan will no longer receive public funds and they will repay money spent on the refurbishment of their cottage, the palace said.

