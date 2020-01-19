Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-North Korean foreign minister replaced - report

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 01:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 01:52 IST
UPDATE 2-North Korean foreign minister replaced - report
The outlet said it would likely be confirmed on or before Thursday when an event for resident diplomats is scheduled in Pyongyang. Image Credit: ANI

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho has been replaced, Seoul-based NK News reported on Saturday.

The usually well-informed outlet, citing multiple unnamed sources in Pyongyang, said Ri would be replaced by Ri Son Gwon, the former chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country (CPRC), who played a prominent role in inter-Korean talks in early 2018. North Korea news said the move, of which there has been no mention in official North Korean media, was part of a major political reshuffle that could have a significant impact on the country's diplomatic stance. The outlet said it would likely be confirmed on or before Thursday when an event for resident diplomats is scheduled in Pyongyang.

South Korea's unification ministry, which is in charge of North Korea affairs, has said that any change in Ri's status should be assessed cautiously. The U.S. State Department, which has been seeking unsuccessfully to revive talks aimed at persuading North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ri Yong Ho, who was born in 1956, did not attend the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations in September. He had attended the high-level meeting in New York for three years from 2016 to 2018. North Korea News said his absence from a group photo of top ruling party officials at a meeting in January raised speculation that he may have been replaced amid a broader political reshuffle that saw notable promotions and possible demotions of prominent figures in North Korea's military, Cabinet, and more.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency cited a source in Beijing as saying that North Korea's top envoys to China and the United Nations returned to Pyongyang on Saturday. It said this was spurring speculation that North Korea could review its nuclear-negotiating strategy with the United States. The agency quoted its source as saying that the ambassador to China, Ji Jae-ryong, and the envoy to the United Nations, Kim Song, left for Pyongyang from Beijing airport in the morning.

It said North Korean ambassadors to Angola and Singapore were also seen at the airport, indicating a possible meeting of North Korea's overseas diplomatic mission chiefs in Pyongyang. Some 10 other North Korean diplomats accompanied the top envoys on the flight, Yonhap said. A fluent English speaker who studied at Pyongyang's prestigious University of Foreign Languages, Ri Yong Ho has for years held a number of high-level posts dealing with the West.

From 2003 to 2007, he was North Korea's ambassador in London and served as vice foreign minister, representing North Korea at now-defunct six-party talks on North Korea's nuclear program.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

UPDATE 1-Bad weather forces delay of SpaceX simulated rocket failure test

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: What we want to see as launch becomes imminent

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

National Archives removes exhibit that altered images of Women's March

The U.S. National Archives, home to foundational documents such as the Bill of Rights, apologized on Saturday for altering images critical of President Donald Trump at an exhibit on womens fight for voting rights and said it had removed the...

National Archives removes exhibit that altered images of Women's march

The U.S. National Archives, home to foundational documents such as the Bill of Rights, apologized on Saturday for altering images critical of President Donald Trump at an exhibit on womens fight for voting rights and said it had removed the...

Russia strike kill five civilians in northwest Syria: monitor

An airstrike Saturday by Syrian regime ally Russia killed five civilians, including four members of the same family, in an opposition bastion in the countrys northwest, a monitor said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said three chi...

Ovechkin posts second straight hat trick as Caps rally past Islanders

Alexander Ovechkin recorded a hat trick to pass Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux for 10th place and tie Steve Yzerman for ninth place on the NHLs all-time goals list and the Washington Capitals rallied for a 6-4 victory over the host New York Is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020