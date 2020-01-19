JNUSU to move high court on Monday for quashing new hostel manual

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union on Sunday said it will approach the Delhi High Court on January 20 seeking a direction for quashing the new hostel manual which has provisions for fee hike. In a statement, the students' body said they will be filing the plea on Monday against the Inter-Hall Administration manual which, it claimed, was passed "illegally" in October without taking the feedback of the Union.

The JNUSU, which has been on a strike on the issue for close to three months, urged the students to continue the boycott of registration and all academic activities. Early this month, the university had witnessed tussle between student groups over the issue of registration. Amid the stir, masked men had gone on a rampage on January 5 in the campus assaulting students and teachers and storming hostels, drawing widespread outrage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.