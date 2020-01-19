Four Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan navy

Four fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai were taken into custody by Sri Lankan navy after they were caught in rough sea condition on Sunday.

All the fisherman belonging to Jagathapattinam area of Pudukkottai town in Tamil Nadu arrested and were taken to Kankensanthurai Naval base.

Further investigation is being done. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.