U.N. chief says he is very worried that oil ports, oilfield shut in Libya

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday he was very worried that several oil ports and an oilfield had been shut down in Libya.

Forces loyal to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar have shut off production at all Libya's major oil fields, an escalation that threatened to strangle the country's finances and overshadowed an international peace summit in Berlin on Sunday.

