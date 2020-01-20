Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' closest to my heart, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event is the closest to his heart, more than any other programmes he has attended.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 11:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 11:54 IST
'Pariksha Pe Charcha' closest to my heart, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020' event in New Delhi.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event is the closest to his heart, more than any other programmes he has attended. Speaking at the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020' event here, the Prime Minister said: "As Prime Minister, one gets to attend numerous types of programme. Each of them provides a new set of experiences. But, if someone asks me what is that one programme that touches your heart the most, I would say it is this one."

"Pariksha Pe Charcha is the event closest to my heart. Thousands of schools from the entire country participate in this and I feel how the youth of the country think and what they want to do," he said Modi said he also loves attending Hackathons where they showcase the power and talent of India's youth.

He also emphasised on the importance of this decade and said: "This new year and decade are equally important for you and the entire country. Whatever happens in this new decade will be directly related to the students that are currently studying in Class X and XII." The third edition of Prime Minister's interaction programme with school students 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020' is being held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

During the programme, Prime Minister Modi will answer the questions and interact with selected students about how they can beat examination stress. Around 2,000 students are participating from all over India in the programme.

"The HRD Ministry in partnership with MyGov launched a 'short essay' competition on five different themes for students of classes IX to XII for the programme, a government press release said. The first edition of Prime Minister's Interaction Programme with school and college students 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0' was held at Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares pause near high ground, oil jumps on Libya shutdown

Asian shares held near a 20-month top on Monday even as investors took some money off the table following a strong run recently, while oil jumped to more than a one-week high after two large crude production bases in Libya began shutting do...

1 held for passing sensitive information to ISI: Official

A 23-year-old man was arrested from Varanasi in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh anti-terrorist squad and military intelligence sleuths for allegedly passing on sensitive information to ISI agents in Pakistan, an official said on Mond...

Russian tourist held with over 1 kg charas in HP's Kullu

A 38-year-old Russian tourist was caught with over 1 kg charas in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district early on Monday, police said. Ignatev Viachestav was arrested after recovering 1.263 kg of the contraband from his possession during checking...

INTERVIEW-Gymnastics-Miller keen to see Biles eclipse her in Tokyo

Shannon Miller thinks her time as the United States most decorated Olympic gymnast will come to an end this summer and the 42-year-old will be in Tokyo cheering on Simone Biles as she bids to supplant her. Biles bagged five medals, includin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020