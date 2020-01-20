Five injured after car loses control, rams into bus in Mumbai
At least five people were injured when the car they were traveling in lost control and rammed into a bus in Jogeshwari area late on Sunday night.
Police said that the driver of the car was in an inebriated state.
A case has registered over the incident. (ANI)
