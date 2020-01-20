Nirbhaya case: SC to pronounce at 2.30 pm order on death row convict's plea claiming juvenility

The Supreme Court will pronounce at 2.30 pm on Monday its order on the plea of a death row convict in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case challenging the Delhi High Court order which had dismissed his claim of being a juvenile at the time of commission of offence. A bench headed by Justice R Banumathi, while reserving its verdict on the plea, said it will announce its verdict at 2.30 pm Monday itself.

Advocate A P Singh, appearing for the death row convict Pawan Kumar Gupta, said that as per his school leaving certificate he was a minor at the time of the offence and none of the courts, including trial court and high court, ever considered his documents. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi police, said that his claim of juvenility was considered at each and every judicial forum and it will be a travesty of justice if the convict is allowed to raise the clam of juvenility repeatedly and at this point of time.

He said the convict was 19 years old at the time of offence and there is a certified copy of his birth certificate as well as school leaving certificate which was taken on record by each and every judicial forum.

