Anti-CAA stir: Lawyers read Constitution preamble outside HC

A group of lawyers gathered outside the Bombay High Court gate on Monday to read out Preamble to the Constitution of India in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Over 50 lawyers, including senior counsels Navroze Seervai, Gayatri Singh and Mihir Desai, read out the preamble in unison and later said no one can divide the country and its citizens on the basis of religion.

The lawyers said the CAA seeks to provide citizenship to refugees belonging to six religious communities but leaves out one -Islam, which is "constitutionally wrong". Protests have been going on in different parts of the country against the new law, which grants Indian citizenship to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis and Jain refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.