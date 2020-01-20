Left Menu
CAA has already been challenged: Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday said he maintains that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) can be challenged.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday said he maintains that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) can be challenged. Speaking to ANI, when asked whether he had earlier said that the CAA cannot be challenged, Sibal said, "Ridiculous, it has already been challenged. I am the main counsel appearing in the matter. The first two lead petitions will be argued by me to say that it is unconstitutional."

Sibal further said, "How can anybody say that I have said that it is valid law and therefore has to be implemented. I have never said so. Please show me any statement where I made that statement. In fact, on that very day where they are misquoting, even the statement that I have made is being misquoted, I have said that you can oppose it and how you can do that is through the Supreme Court." "And in a public rally of UDF, I made a public statement that nine lies have been told by the government on CAA. I have supported it with facts and figures and statements made from time to time. Please see on Youtube and I have also put it on Twitter," he said.

"I have said that CAA should be thrown into the Arabian sea as it is entirely unconstitutional. So there is no clarification issue required. The question is once the Supreme Court upholds it but that's for the court to decide then it is problematic for states to say whether they will implement it or not," the Congress leader said. "Other than that I have not made any statement and it is unfortunate that they are taking political capital by misreading, misquoting and misunderstanding. They can't answer the question that we have raised in the public," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

