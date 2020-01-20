Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC judge Justice Nariman recuses himself from hearing Mallya's petition

Supreme Court judge, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman on Monday recused himself from hearing liquor baron Vijay Mallya's petition against the confiscation of his properties by the Enforcement Directorate.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 17:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 17:16 IST
SC judge Justice Nariman recuses himself from hearing Mallya's petition
Beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Supreme Court judge, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman on Monday recused himself from hearing liquor baron Vijay Mallya's petition against the confiscation of his properties by the Enforcement Directorate. The apex court directed the matter to be listed before an appropriate Bench.

In the petition filed last year, Mallya submitted that no properties other than those related to Kingfisher Airlines, which is facing cases of alleged irregularities, should be attached. On January 1, the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai which deals with offences related to money laundering allowed banks which had lent money to Mallya to utilise the seized assets, Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources had said.

According to sources, the seized assets mainly comprise of financial securities, such as shares. In July 11 last year, the Bombay High court had dismissed Mallya's petition seeking a stay on the procedure for the confiscation of his properties by a government agency.

A special PMLA court had on January 5 declared Mallya a fugitive economic offender and directed that the properties of the 63-year-old be confiscated. He had fled the country in March 2016 and has been living in the United Kingdom since then. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

R'than bridegroom-to-be prints pro-CAA, NRC slogan on wedding invitation

To spread awareness about Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led governments correct decisions, a bridegroom-to-be in Rajasthans Sikar district has printed a slogan expressing his support for the contentious CAA and NRC on his wedding invitation....

ITI to raise Rs 1,600cr for part-debt repayment, working capital needs

State-run electronics and telecom gear manufacturer Indian Telephone Industries ITI plans to raise Rs 1,600 crore through a follow-on public offer which will be utilised for partial debt repayment as well as to meet working capital requirem...

People News Roundup: Paul Walker's vehicles garner $2.33 million; Prince Harry seeks 'more peaceful life and more

Following is a summary of current peoples news briefs.Female Icelandic Joker composer makes film awards historyGolden Globe-winning Icelandic musician Hildur Gudnadottir, 37, usually lives a quiet life in Berlin, but is about to see a lot m...

Airtel to offer G Suite to SMEs as part of integrated ICT portfolio

Bharti Airtel Airtel, Indias largest integrated telecommunications services provider, and Google Cloud today announced a partnership to serve the evolving needs of millions of Indian businesses in a rapidly digitizing economy. Starting toda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020