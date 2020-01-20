Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Lebanon urgently needs new gov't to avoid collapse -Hariri

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 18:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 17:52 IST
UPDATE 2-Lebanon urgently needs new gov't to avoid collapse -Hariri
File photo Image Credit: kremlin.ru

Lebanon needs to quickly form a new government to stop a cycle of collapse and worsening economic and security conditions, caretaker prime minister Saad al-Hariri tweeted on Monday.

Politicians have failed to agree on a government or an economic rescue plan since protests pushed Hariri to quit as prime minister in October. Beirut has been rocked in recent days by some of the worst violence since the unrest began, with 370 injured in clashes between protesters and security forces on Saturday.

President Michel Aoun met security chiefs on Monday to work out a plan for deterring violent groups that "security services have detailed information on" while protecting property and peaceful protesters, sources at the meeting said. Lebanon's unrest is fuelled in part by deep financial strains that have sunk the currency, pushed up prices and driven banks to impose capital controls.

"Our government resigned in order to transition to a new government dealing with popular changes but obstruction has continued for 90 days and the country is moving toward the unknown," Hariri said in a tweet. Last month little-known former minister Hassan Diab was designated prime minister with the backing of Islamist movement Hezbollah and its allies, but a deal on a cabinet has yet to be announced.

"The continuation of the caretaker government is not the solution so let's stop wasting time and have the government bear the responsibility," Hariri said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

UK looks to fast-growing Africa for trade ties after Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson touted the UK as an ideal business partner for Africa on Monday as the UK prepares for post-Brexit dealings with the world. But Britain faces tough challenges as it seeks to assert itself on a continent ...

Entertainment News Roundup: Late actor Paul Walker's vehicles garner $2.33 million; Kim Kardashian shrugs off critics and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Female Icelandic Joker composer makes film awards historyGolden Globe-winning Icelandic musician Hildur Gudnadottir, 37, usually lives a quiet life in Berlin, but is about to see a...

R'than bridegroom-to-be prints pro-CAA, NRC slogan on wedding invitation

To spread awareness about Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led governments correct decisions, a bridegroom-to-be in Rajasthans Sikar district has printed a slogan expressing his support for the contentious CAA and NRC on his wedding invitation....

ITI to raise Rs 1,600cr for part-debt repayment, working capital needs

State-run electronics and telecom gear manufacturer Indian Telephone Industries ITI plans to raise Rs 1,600 crore through a follow-on public offer which will be utilised for partial debt repayment as well as to meet working capital requirem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020