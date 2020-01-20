Left Menu
People News Roundup: Paul Walker's vehicles garner $2.33 million; Prince Harry seeks 'more peaceful life and more

Following is a summary of current people's news briefs.

Female Icelandic 'Joker' composer makes film awards history

Golden Globe-winning Icelandic musician Hildur Gudnadottir, 37, usually lives a quiet life in Berlin, but is about to see a lot more of Los Angeles' red carpets as nominations come flooding in for her score for Todd Phillips' film "Joker" . On Jan. 5, Gudnadottir made history by becoming the first solo female Golden Globe winner for the best original score since the introduction of the category in 1947.

Weinstein jury seated after prosecutors accuse defense of excluding white women

Lawyers in Harvey Weinstein's New York rape trial finished selecting 12 jurors on Friday to decide the former Hollywood producer's fate, as prosecutors renewed an accusation that the defense had unfairly tried to block white women from serving on the jury. The jury, comprised of six white men, three black women, one black man, and two white women, is set to hear opening arguments next week.

Late actor Paul Walker's vehicles garner $2.33 million at Arizona auction

Twenty-one vehicles owned by the late actor Paul Walker, who starred in the popular "Fast and Furious" movie franchise, sold for a combined $2.33 million during spirited bidding at an annual car auction in Arizona, officials said. The collection assembled by Walker posted strong results at the week-long Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, with an Alpine White 1995 BMW M3 Lightweight fetching the top single price of $385,000 in the final day of sales on Saturday. It was one of five such BMW lightweights, of which 126 were produced, sold at the auction.

Prince Harry seeks 'more peaceful life' as reluctantly ends royal role

Britain's Prince Harry has spoken of his sadness at being forced to give up his royal duties in a deal with Queen Elizabeth and senior Windsors, saying there was no other option if he and his wife Meghan were to seek an independent future. Buckingham Palace and the queen announced on Saturday that Harry and Meghan would no longer be working members of Britain's monarchy, no longer use their "Royal Highness" titles and would now pay their own way in life, freeing them to forge what they call a "progressive new role".

