Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan groom prints support for CAA on his marriage invite

Supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a groom here has printed a slogan backing the newly enacted legislation on his marriage invitation card.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Sikar (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 19:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 19:09 IST
Rajasthan groom prints support for CAA on his marriage invite
A visual of the wedding card. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a groom here has printed a slogan backing the newly enacted legislation on his marriage invitation card. Amit Kumar, local resident of Sikar has also printed a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the wedding card.

"I support the decision of the Prime Minister and it is in the interest of the country. I support it wholeheartedly," said Amit. Similarly, a couple in Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh who tied the knot on January 18, extended their support for the CAA in the same manner.

Several protests had erupted across the country after the implementation of CAA, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014 (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Swapan Sadhan Bose named president of Mohun Bagan

Noted businessman Swapan Sadhan Tutu Bose on Monday was named president of Mohun Bagan club, a position which lay vacant after eminent lawyer Gitanath Gangulys demise. The club lost its president Ganguly in December 2019 and subsequently th...

No information on 'Tukde Tukde Gang' says Home Ministry  

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his colleagues Bharatiya Janata Party BJP often use the term Tukde Tukde Gang to discredit his opponents. However, replying to an RTI quarry, the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has denied any information abou...

UPDATE 1-No turning point in sight as IMF predicts sluggish global growth

Global growth appears to have bottomed out but there is no rebound in sight and risks ranging from trade tensions to climate shocks make the outlook uncertain, a top International Monetary Fund official said on Monday.For 2020 and 2021, the...

Davos bolsters security as protesters march toward venue

Hundreds of disgruntled protesters against the elite World Economic Forum are marching through the Alpine snows toward its annual gathering in Davos, as officials on Monday detailed extra security measures like vehicle checks and webcam shu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020