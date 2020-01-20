Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC agrees to hear plea challenging National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Act, 2019

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 19:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 19:37 IST
SC agrees to hear plea challenging National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Act, 2019

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea challenging the amendments made in the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Act, 2019, on the ground that it gives "unfettered discretionary powers" to the Centre. A bench of Justices R F Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat issued notice to the Centre and sought its reply within four weeks.

The plea filed by organisation 'Solidarity Youth Movement' says that the new amendment has diluted the nature and operation of the Act, which was enacted to prosecute offences affecting national security, by incorporating legislations unrelated to terrorism. The petition filed through advocate Jaimon Andrews, alleges that the Act "unconstitutionally" concentrates investigative and prosecutorial activities which would otherwise have been within the purview of respective state governments where offences have been committed.

"In addition to its unconstitutional concentration of powers, no objective and third-party empirical data has been provided as to the inability or the incompetence of the state investigation agencies to carry out investigations and prosecution," the petition said. It claimed that after the Amendments in the Act, the offences unrelated to terrorism such as trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation has also been included in the purview of the Act, therefore further usurping the powers of state investigation agencies.

"The statement of object of the Act clearly states that the underlying purpose is to constitute a national investigation agency which would be empowered to register, investigate and prosecute offences wherein the national security, national integrity, sovereignty, friendly relations with foreign states, and offences under the Act enacted pursuant to international treaties, agreements, are affected," it said. The petition said that with the impugned amendments, the purview of the law was broadened.

"The amendment has incorporated offences pertaining to trafficking of persons and minors for sexual exploitation or forced labour, possession, usage, making, delivery of counterfeited currency notes, which are wholly unrelated to countering terrorism," it added. The plea said that the "co-operative federalism, which is the fundamental pillar of governmental functioning has been diluted by this amendment".

On January 15, the Congress-led Chhattisgarh government had also moved the apex court seeking the UPA-1 era NIA Act be declared unconstitutional and arbitrary on the ground that it affects the state's sovereignty and confers unbridled power on the Centre. The then Manmohan Singh government had come out with the law in the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai attack, when senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was the union home minister.

The legislation provides NIA concurrent jurisdiction to probe terror attacks in any part of the country without any specific permission from states and in the last one decade it has been involved in the investigation of all such cases. The Chhattisgarh government filed the original suit under Article 131 of the Constitution which empowers a state to move the Supreme Court directly in matters of dispute with the Centre or any other state. It is the first state to challenge the Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Fast & Furious 9: Justin Bieber’s rumor debunked, actors & characters’ named revealed

The filming of Fast Furious 9 was already wrapped. This has been confirmed by Vin Diesel on November 28. The movie is set for release in May 2020. Only 5 months left for the release of Fast Furious 9, thus its first trailer will be arrivi...

UPDATE 2-Two Iraqi policemen, two protesters killed as anti-government unrest resumes

Four Iraqis including two police officers were killed and scores were wounded in Baghdad and other cities on Monday in clashes with security forces, medical and security sources said, as anti-government unrest resumed after a lull of severa...

Swapan Sadhan Bose named president of Mohun Bagan

Noted businessman Swapan Sadhan Tutu Bose on Monday was named president of Mohun Bagan club, a position which lay vacant after eminent lawyer Gitanath Gangulys demise. The club lost its president Ganguly in December 2019 and subsequently th...

No information on 'Tukde Tukde Gang' says Home Ministry  

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his colleagues Bharatiya Janata Party BJP often use the term Tukde Tukde Gang to discredit his opponents. However, replying to an RTI quarry, the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has denied any information abou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020