Life for sexually assaulting minor girl

A court here on Monday sentenced a 27-year-old man to life imprisonment for sexually abusing a minor girl two years ago. The prosecution case was that Sathishkumar, hailing from a village near Gobichettipalayam in Erode distict, had abducted the 16-year-old girl in February, 2017, took her to a lonely place and sexually assaulted her as the girl had rejected his love proposal.

The case was going in a special court dealing with offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Judge Radhika sentenced Sathishkumar to life besides imposing a fine of Rs 2,000 on him..

