Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-How the Iran nuclear deal dispute mechanism works

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 21:03 IST
FACTBOX-How the Iran nuclear deal dispute mechanism works
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Iran said it could quit the global nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) if European countries refer it to the U.N. Security Council for scaling back its commitments under its 2015 nuclear pact with world powers, which the United States quit in 2018. France, Britain, and Germany formally triggered the agreement's dispute mechanism this month, the strongest step they have taken so far to enforce a deal under which Iran was offered sanctions relief in return for curbing its nuclear work.

U.S. President Donald Trump reimposed U.S. sanctions on Iran after pulling Washington out of the pact. After months of announcing gradual steps to reduce compliance, Iran said on Jan. 6 it would scrap all limits on enriching uranium, saying the Europeans had failed to ensure Iran received the economic benefits promised in the deal.

The dispute resolution process takes up to 65 days to play out unless extended by consensus. Here is how it works: JOINT COMMISSION DISPUTE RESOLUTION PROCESS

STEP ONE - If any party to the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), believes another party is not upholding their commitments they can refer the issue to a Joint Commission, whose members are Iran, Russia, China, Germany, France, Britain, and the European Union. (The United States was a member before it withdrew from the deal.) The Joint Commission would then have 15 days to resolve the issue unless it agrees by consensus to extend the time period.

STEP TWO - If any party believes the matter has not been resolved after that first step, they can refer it to the foreign ministers of the parties to the deal. The ministers would have 15 days to resolve the issue unless they agree by consensus to extend the time period. In parallel with - or in lieu of - consideration by foreign ministers, the complaining party or the party accused of non-compliance could also ask for the issue be looked at by a three-member advisory board. The participants to the dispute would each appoint a member and the third member would be independent.

The advisory board must provide a non-binding opinion within 15 days. STEP THREE - If the issue is not resolved during the initial 30-day process, the Joint Commission has five days to consider any advisory board opinion in a bid to settle the dispute.

STEP FOUR - If the complaining party is not satisfied after this and considers the matter to "constitute significant non-performance," that party could "treat the unresolved issue as grounds to cease performing its commitments under this JCPoA in whole or in part." The complaining party could also notify the 15-member U.N. Security Council that the issue constitutes "significant non-performance." In the notification, the party must describe the good-faith efforts made to exhaust the Joint Commission dispute resolution process.

UNITED NATIONS SECURITY COUNCIL STEP FIVE - Once the complaining party notifies the Security Council, the body must vote within 30 days on a resolution to continue Iran's sanctions relief. A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the United States, Russia, China, Britain or France to pass.

STEP SIX - If such a resolution has not been adopted within 30 days, the sanctions in all previous U.N. resolutions would be reimposed - referred to as snapback - unless the council decided otherwise. If the previous sanctions are reimposed they would not apply retroactively to contracts Iran signed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.N. says militants targeted aid worker hub in northern Nigeria

Islamist militants attacked a facility housing several aid groups in northeast Nigeria at the weekend in what the United Nations warned on Monday is an escalation in violence specifically targeting aid workers.It was not immediately clear w...

17 MLAs of opposition TDP suspended from Andhra Pradesh

17 MLAs of opposition TDP suspended from Andhra PradeshAssembly for disrupting Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddysaddress on the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and InclusiveDevelopment of All Regions Bill, 2020....

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' a political gimmick, PM should let students study: Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday described Prime Minister Narendra Modis Pariksha Pe Charcha programme as a political gimmick and said the PM should allow students to work for the board exams instead of asking them to take part ...

UPDATE 1-Iran considers dual nationals on downed Ukrainian plane to be Iranians - TV

Iran considers the passengers with dual nationality, who were on a Ukrainian plane that was shot down accidentally earlier this month, killing all on board, to be Iranian citizens, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday.Many of the 176...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020