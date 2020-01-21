Manipur: Two underground cadres of United Tribal Liberation Army apprehended

In an operation, troops of Assam Rifles along with police apprehended two underground cadres of the United Tribal Liberation Army (UTLA) from Manipur's Imphal.

Both apprehended underground cadres have been handed over to the police for further investigation, Eastern Command said on Monday.

"Troops of #AssamRifles in an #Op with Police apprehended 2 Underground (UG) cadres of United Tribal Liberation Army from Imphal, Manipur on 19 Jan. Those apprehended have been handed over to police for further investigations," Eastern Command said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

