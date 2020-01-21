Left Menu
Development News Edition

No encroachment can be allowed on forest land: NGT to Delhi govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 15:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 15:26 IST
No encroachment can be allowed on forest land: NGT to Delhi govt

The NGT has directed the Delhi government to remove illegal constructions in south Delhi's Jaunapur and Dera Mandi forest areas, saying no encroachment can be allowed on forest land. A bench headed by National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the monitoring has to be at a higher level so that the encroachments are removed and the land is restored to its original condition.

It also directed the Delhi government to file a status report before the next date by email. "Let further steps in the matter be taken expeditiously," the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea by south Delhi resident Amarjit Singh Nalwa and others seeking execution of a 2015 NGT order directing the Delhi government to remove encroachments. The plea stated that unauthorised constructions are going on in the said area and the authorities are not taking any steps to stop them.

During the proceedings, the tribunal was informed that the Forest Department demolished illegal constructions on forest land in August 2019. However, the Delhi High Court ordered "status quo" in the matter after some persons moved before it against the demolition process.

Illegal constructions on forest land in Dera Mandi village could not be razed on November 11, 2019, as a Supreme Court order had banned all construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR due to air pollution, the tribunal was told. The NGT said the matter is not being seriously pursued in proceedings pending before the high court.

"It is admitted that Counsel for the Department itself made a statement that there was no demolition programme which was sought to be later on withdrawn. The legal position, as recorded in the orders of this Tribunal and earlier order of the High Court, was not projected before the High Court in subsequent proceedings," the bench said. The matter is now listed for hearing on May 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan president complains to Pope Francis about Chinese pressure

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has written to Pope Francis to complain about Chinese pressure on the island Beijing claims as its own, saying China seeks to threaten its democracy and freedom. The Vatican is one of just 15 countries that hav...

Ker CM seeks assistance of External Affairs ministry

Ker CM seeks assistance of External Affairs ministry Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 21 PTI Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan has sought the intervention of ExternalAffairs minister S Jaishanakar to render all assistance to thefamilies of t...

Keep Rolling Films will Roll Out Quality Content for Newer Platforms in 2020

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Keep Rolling Films is all set to continue its winning streak in this new decade. Conceived in 2014, it is a part of parent media company Atiksh Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. It promotes in-house and collaborated ...

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Gwyneth Paltrow part of Create & Cultivate's 100 List

Indian star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hollywood actors Gwyneth Paltrow, Shay Mitchell and Jameela Jamil have been recognised by women-led business platform Create Cultivate for their achievements in entertainment and entrepreneurship. The pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020