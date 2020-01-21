Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Prosecutors detail case against father in Dutch farm children case

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 15:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 15:38 IST
UPDATE 1-Prosecutors detail case against father in Dutch farm children case

Dutch prosecutors on Tuesday laid out their case against a father accused of depriving his children of their freedom by detaining them for nine years in an isolated farmhouse.

Gerrit-Jan van Dorsten, 67, is charged with unlawful detention and child abuse. Now ailing after a stroke, he did not attend the pre-trial hearing. The children were watching proceedings remotely, presiding Judge Herman Fransen said.

In October, police found Van Dorsten and five adult siblings at the farm in Ruinerwold in the northern Netherlands after a sixth sibling escaped and reached a nearby village bar. Local people alerted police. A prosecution document named eight children as having allegedly been "deprived of their freedom" and said Van Dorsten had constantly surveilled their activities, sometimes with cameras.

He told the children that "bad spirits would enter their bodies" if they came in contact with outsiders and that the world would end violently. Between 2007 and their discovery last year, Van Dorsten withheld food, drink or medical treatment. Some of the older children have said their father forced some of them to perform sex acts on him between 2004 and 2008, prosecutors said.

The six siblings and their father had lived on the farm since 2010, and had never had their births registered or been to school, as required by Dutch law. Their mother died in 2004, and three more older siblings had left the family before they went into seclusion.

Van Dorsten is in a prison hospital where police have been unable to question him because of the stroke. A second suspect, Austrian Josef Brunner, 58, a follower or accomplice of Van Dorsten who paid the rent on the farmhouse, is charged with endangering the health of others and unlawful detention. He was also in court.

The children, all now over 18, have not spoken publicly but have given statements through a Dutch filmmaker. The four eldest said in November that they support the criminal case against their father. Separately, the five youngest children - those found at the farm - say they do not support the charges.

The five younger ones are receiving help with trying to reintegrate into society and continue to hold the values their father instilled in them to "find happiness in our relationship with God and to educate ourselves." "We don't define happiness as 'living in seclusion', that was never the intention but it just happened," they have said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan president complains to Pope Francis about Chinese pressure

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has written to Pope Francis to complain about Chinese pressure on the island Beijing claims as its own, saying China seeks to threaten its democracy and freedom. The Vatican is one of just 15 countries that hav...

Ker CM seeks assistance of External Affairs ministry

Ker CM seeks assistance of External Affairs ministry Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 21 PTI Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan has sought the intervention of ExternalAffairs minister S Jaishanakar to render all assistance to thefamilies of t...

Keep Rolling Films will Roll Out Quality Content for Newer Platforms in 2020

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Keep Rolling Films is all set to continue its winning streak in this new decade. Conceived in 2014, it is a part of parent media company Atiksh Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. It promotes in-house and collaborated ...

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Gwyneth Paltrow part of Create & Cultivate's 100 List

Indian star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hollywood actors Gwyneth Paltrow, Shay Mitchell and Jameela Jamil have been recognised by women-led business platform Create Cultivate for their achievements in entertainment and entrepreneurship. The pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020