Lebanon parliament delays 2020 budget session to Jan. 27-28 - Lebanese media

  • Updated: 21-01-2020 16:19 IST
  • Created: 21-01-2020 16:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Lebanon's parliament has delayed a session to discuss the 2020 budget to Jan. 27-28 after being set for Jan. 22-23, Lebanese media reported on Tuesday.

Lebanon is hoping to reduce its budget deficit and push through economic reforms amid a deep financial crisis. It has been without a government since Saad al-Hariri resigned as premier on Oct. 29 in the face of mass protests.

