Rape case filed against village development officer in UP's Sitapur

A case was filed against a village development officer at Ramkot police station in Sitapur here for allegedly raping a woman after promising to marry her, police said on Tuesday. The woman has alleged that the development officer -- Pradeep Kumar -- raped her for over two years.

"A woman filed a complaint against a village development officer alleging that he had raped her after promising to marry her. The woman has claimed that the man later refused to marry her," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Madhuban Singh told reporters here. He said that police have registered a case against the accused based on the complaint.

"The woman has been sent for a medical test and further investigation in the matter are underway," police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

