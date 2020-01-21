Left Menu
Rape case filed against village development officer in UP's Sitapur

  • Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 19:40 IST
ASP Madhuban Singh talking to reporters in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A case was filed against a village development officer at Ramkot police station in Sitapur here for allegedly raping a woman after promising to marry her, police said on Tuesday. The woman has alleged that the development officer -- Pradeep Kumar -- raped her for over two years.

"A woman filed a complaint against a village development officer alleging that he had raped her after promising to marry her. The woman has claimed that the man later refused to marry her," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Madhuban Singh told reporters here. He said that police have registered a case against the accused based on the complaint.

"The woman has been sent for a medical test and further investigation in the matter are underway," police said. (ANI)

