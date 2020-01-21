Lebanon PM to meet president for govt announcement - al-Manar TV
Lebanon's designated Prime Minister Hassan Diab is expected to go to the Baabda presidential palace "in preparation for announcing a new government", al-Manar TV said on Tuesday.
Hezbollah and its political allies have agreed on a new government of 20 ministers, including economist Ghazi Wazni as finance minister, two senior political sources told Reuters earlier.
