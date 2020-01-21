Ex-Vale chief charged with murder for role in Brazil dam disaster

State prosecutors in Brazil have charged 16 individuals with homicide and environmental crimes for their role in the Brumadinho disaster last January, when a dam owned by miner Vale SA burst, killing hundreds, charging documents showed on Tuesday.

Vale's then-chief executive, Fabio Schvartsman, was among those charged, the documents showed.

